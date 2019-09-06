Alberta government launches review of energy regulator

The Alberta government is launching a review of the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) and appointing an interim board of directors to set its future direction, a process that could significantly shift how the provincial energy sector operates.

"Companies need certainty around the projects they intend to develop and the capital they wish to invest," Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a press conference Friday.

"Alberta is competing for capital in investments with other jurisdictions and frankly, we've heard that our regulatory framework is not competitive."

The AER is responsible for overseeing Alberta's energy sector and for ensuring the industry operates in an environmentally responsible way.

But Savage said recent months have brought questions about "operational efficiencies, executive oversight and budgetary spending practices" at the AER.

"The objective of this review is to identify enhancements or required changes to the mandate, systems operations and governance of the AER," Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon said.

"Stakeholders' feedback will be sought on the mandate and systems operations, while expert advice will be provided on governance."

Reviewing the AER was a part of the UCP provincial election platform, with a timeline of 180 days pledged during the campaign.

As part of the review, the government will solicit feedback from the public through an online form.

The government said it will also work with stakeholders from within the industry, and from professional associations and Indigenous groups, among others.

The review will take place until Oct. 14, after which the report will be released.