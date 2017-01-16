Alberta conservative operative Alan Hallman sues for $350,000 over security guards who had him arrested

Long-time Alberta conservative political operative Alan Hallman is suing five security guards who had him arrested for refusing to leave a leadership convention and is asking for more than $350,000 in physical, emotional and reputational damages.

In March 2017, Hallman was arrested after a scuffle outside the Alberta Progressive Conservative Party's leadership convention at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary.

Several security guards involved police after Hallman resisted their efforts to have him removed from the event. He was accused of assaulting one of the guards but that charge was ultimately stayed by the Crown four months later.

Two months before the leadership convention, Hallman was suspended from the PCs for inappropriate social media posts. Until January 2017, he had been working for now-UCP Leader Jason Kenney's campaign.

According to a statement of claim filed this week at the Calgary courthouse, Hallman is suing five security guards who worked for the convention centre as well as the City of Calgary, which owns and operates the facility.

None of the allegations in Hallman's statement of claim has been proven in court and a statement of defence has not yet been filed.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants "assaulted or threatened to assault [Hallman] in order to intimidate [him] into departing the event."

In the court document, Hallman claims he suffered physical injuries to his head, face, wrists and elbows during the time he claims he was "unlawfully confined and restrained."

"All of the defendants wrongfully detained and removed [Hallman] from the event to which [Hallman] had been invited and lawfully attended," reads the statement of claim.

Hallman says he suffered mental distress, embarrassment and humiliation as a result as well as financial losses.

The defendants have three to eight weeks to file statements of defence.