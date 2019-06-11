Attempted murder, arson charges laid against Airdrie male after woman receives 'life-altering' injuries

A male in Airdrie, Alta., faces attempted murder, arson and other charges after a domestic incident that left a woman with "life-altering" injuries and forced the evacuation of an apartment complex, RCMP say.

The RCMP and the Airdrie Fire Department were called to an apartment complex in the city north of Calgary at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

"The caller also reported that a woman was seriously injured," the RCMP said.

"The fire was quickly extinguished and the female was located with severe life-altering injuries. She was transported to hospital in critical condition; however, her condition has since been upgraded to stable."

Arrest shortly after

The entire apartment complex on Willowbrook Road was evacuated.

RCMP investigated and charged the male a short time later.

His identity has not been released by the RCMP.

He has been charged with:

Attempted murder.

Carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Arson.

Possession of stolen property.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Four counts of breach of recognizance.

The accused will appear in provincial court on June 20.