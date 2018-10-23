Skip to Main Content
Airdrie RCMP search for man who tried to lure teen boy into truck

Airdrie RCMP are searching for a man who tried to lure a teenager into his truck last week.

The teen refused, jumped a fence and ran home, police said

RCMP are searching for a man they say attempted to lure a teen into his truck in Airdrie. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police said on Oct. 18 at 8:15 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was walking home from football practice near George McDougall High School, at Allen Street and Alder Crescent, when a red pickup truck pulled up next to him.

The driver started talking to the teen, and told him to get into his vehicle, police said.

The 14-year-old refused, jumped a fence and ran home. He wasn't hurt in the incident.

Police said the driver of the truck is a white man between 40 and 60 years old, who was large with a deep voice. He was wearing blue clothing with a short-sleeved shirt and has a scar on his left forearm.

The truck was new but had a dent and scratch on the driver's side door. It also had a box cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.

