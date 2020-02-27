A case of fowl play? Man sought after rubber chicken used to steal donation box

If you recognize this man clutching a rubber chicken, you might be able to help police crack a case of fowl play.

A man with a rubber chicken entered a Tim Hortons at the CrossIron Mills shopping mall just north of Calgary on Feb. 11 at 1:22 p.m., RCMP in Airdrie, Alta., said in a release issued Thursday.

Police allege the man walked up to the counter, placed a rubber chicken over the donation box and then left the business with both.

He's described as:

Caucasian.

Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava.

Holding a rubber chicken.

If you have any information, Airdrie RCMP ask that you contact them at 403-945-7200 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.