A case of fowl play? Man sought after rubber chicken used to steal donation box
Police say he walked up to Tim Hortons counter, placed chicken over box, left with both
If you recognize this man clutching a rubber chicken, you might be able to help police crack a case of fowl play.
A man with a rubber chicken entered a Tim Hortons at the CrossIron Mills shopping mall just north of Calgary on Feb. 11 at 1:22 p.m., RCMP in Airdrie, Alta., said in a release issued Thursday.
Police allege the man walked up to the counter, placed a rubber chicken over the donation box and then left the business with both.
He's described as:
- Caucasian.
- Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava.
- Holding a rubber chicken.
If you have any information, Airdrie RCMP ask that you contact them at 403-945-7200 or your local police.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
Comments
