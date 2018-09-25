Suspected impaired driver with gun on dashboard arrested in Airdrie

An Airdrie man was arrested on Monday on charges of drinking and driving with a gun on the dashboard of his vehicle.

A municipal enforcement officer pulled the man over around 2:15 p.m. after he was spotted speeding along Dickson Stevenson Trail.

According to an RCMP release, the officer immediately noticed the smell of liquor and then spotted a firearm "sitting in plain view on the dash of the vehicle."

The officer called the RCMP for assistance and the man was arrested "after a short scuffle with officers on scene."

RCMP have not released the man's name, but say a 29-year-old Airdrie man has been charged with:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Impaired operation over 80 mg%.

Resist/obstruct a peace officer.

Two counts of careless use of a firearm.

Car chase 1 day earlier

The arrest came one day after RCMP in the area were led on a wild chase that ended with a Manitoba man facing 10 charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, obstruction, and breaching his recognizance.

On Sept. 22, RCMP say they tried to pull over a man suspected of drunk driving, driving erratically and almost colliding with another vehicle near Crossfield.

The driver fled "at a high rate of speed" and crossed over into oncoming traffic on Highway 2.

"The vehicle travelled southbound in the northbound lanes for approximately two kilometres before driving through a fence and onto Range Road 293," reads an RCMP release.

"The suspect vehicle attempted to get back on to the highway but was involved in a minor collision with a police vehicle who blocked the vehicle from regaining access to the highway."

The driver ran away from the scene, but was arrested the next day after looking for help at a nearby home.

Michael Renz, 28, will appear in court on Sept. 27.