'It's heartbreaking,' says neighbour of torched Airdrie playground after teen charged with arson

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with "numerous offences," including arson, after a playground in Airdrie was set on fire Thursday night.

Police and fire crews were called to the playground beside A.E. Bowers Elementary School on Summerfield Boulevard at about 7:15 p.m., RCMP said in a release.

Officers arrested the girl at the scene.

She was charged with arson, as well as three counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon for a separate incident.

The teen was later released on conditions and ordered to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Sept. 19.

A witness tells CBC News it was a sad scene.

"It's heartbreaking to see it go up in flames when it's just unnecessary," Karen Dolynny said.

Witness Karen Dolynny says it was a sad scene. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"Because you're taking away children's joy at playing at the park."

Fire officials are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.