Skip to Main Content
'It's heartbreaking,' says neighbour of torched Airdrie playground after teen charged with arson
Calgary

'It's heartbreaking,' says neighbour of torched Airdrie playground after teen charged with arson

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with "numerous offences," including arson, after a playground in Airdrie was set on fire Thursday night.

Suspect also charged with assault and possession of a weapon in a separate incident

CBC News ·
A female youth was charged with arson and other offences after a playground in Airdrie was set ablaze on Aug. 15. (Submitted by Karen Dolynny)

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with "numerous offences," including arson, after a playground in Airdrie was set on fire Thursday night.

Police and fire crews were called to the playground beside A.E. Bowers Elementary School on Summerfield Boulevard at about 7:15 p.m., RCMP said in a release.

Officers arrested the girl at the scene.

She was charged with arson, as well as three counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon for a separate incident.

The teen was later released on conditions and ordered to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Sept. 19.

A witness tells CBC News it was a sad scene. 

"It's heartbreaking to see it go up in flames when it's just unnecessary," Karen Dolynny said. 

Witness Karen Dolynny says it was a sad scene. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"Because you're taking away children's joy at playing at the park."

Fire officials are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.

Airdrie RCMP said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Submitted by Karen Dolynny)

With files from Terri Trembath

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories