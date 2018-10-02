Airdrie man dies in hospital after 2-vehicle highway collision
A man has died following a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision east of Airdrie.
45-year-old transported to Foothills hospital with life-threatening injuries
Airdrie RCMP responded to Highway 567 between Range Roads 284 and 285 at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a release.
A 45-year-old Airdrie man was transported to Foothills hospital in Calgary with life-threatening injuries by paramedics but later died. The name of the deceased will not be released.
Icy road conditions are considered a factor and the road near the incident was closed for hours, police said.
