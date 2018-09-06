2 men taken to hospital after garage explosion in Airdrie, Alta.

Two men were taken to hospital Thursday​ after a garage explosion in Airdrie, Alta.

Crews responded to the explosion on the 400 block of 1st Avenue N.E. around 2:15 p.m.

The explosion happened inside the garage, causing significant structural damage, the Airdrie Fire Department said in a release.

No information was immediately available as to the condition of the two men.

The street was temporarily cordoned off to allow crews to work, and both ATCO and Fortis's emergency response team attended the call to shut down utilities.

The incident is still under investigation by fire crews and RCMP.