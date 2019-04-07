17-year-old dead, 2 seniors in hospital after crash near Airdrie
RCMP say a young woman is dead and two seniors in hospital after a fatal crash near Airdrie, Alta.
The collision happened near the intersection of Highway 567 and Range Road 285
The collision happened near the intersection of Highway 567 and Range Road 285 around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
RCMP said a 17-year-old woman was driving eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle due to the weather.
Her vehicle entered into the path of a vehicle heading westbound.
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and two elderly people from the westbound vehicle were taken to hospital.
RCMP did not provide information as to the extent of their injuries.
Police said as of 8 p.m., the scene of the crash was cleared and traffic is no longer being diverted.
