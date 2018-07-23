Skip to Main Content
Collision near Airdrie kills 1 person, injures a second

A collision Monday afternoon near Airdrie, Alta., has killed one person and injured another.

Another person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition

One of the people involved in the Airdrie collision has been airlifted to hospital. (STARS air ambulance)

One person is dead after a collision Monday afternoon near Airdrie, Alta.

The collision happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 567 and Range Road 282, RCMP said in a release.

The collision involved a motorcycle and SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene, while an occupant of the SUV was airlifted to a Calgary-area hospital by STARS.

Police said investigators would be on scene for a number of hours and have diverted traffic while their investigation takes place.

