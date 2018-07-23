Collision near Airdrie kills 1 person, injures a second
A collision Monday afternoon near Airdrie, Alta., has killed one person and injured another.
Another person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition
One person is dead after a collision Monday afternoon near Airdrie, Alta.
The collision happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 567 and Range Road 282, RCMP said in a release.
The collision involved a motorcycle and SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene, while an occupant of the SUV was airlifted to a Calgary-area hospital by STARS.
Police said investigators would be on scene for a number of hours and have diverted traffic while their investigation takes place.
