Collision near Airdrie kills 1 person, injures a second

One person is dead after a collision Monday afternoon near Airdrie, Alta.

The collision happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 567 and Range Road 282, RCMP said in a release.

The collision involved a motorcycle and SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene, while an occupant of the SUV was airlifted to a Calgary-area hospital by STARS.

Police said investigators would be on scene for a number of hours and have diverted traffic while their investigation takes place.