Massage therapist faces additional sex assault charges in Airdrie

RCMP in Airdrie have laid new charges against a massage therapist who was already accused of sexual assault against a client.

Upendra Bhatt, 60, co-owner of Blossoms Massage and Spa, was charged in December, after a woman alleged she was touched in a sexual manner during a massage in Airdrie.

Since that investigation began, two other people have alleged they were also sexually assault by Bhatt, who lives in Calgary. These incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2015 and 2017.

Bhatt's next court appearance is March 7 in Airdrie provincial court.

RCMP are asking for anyone with information pertinent to this investigation to contact the Airdrie detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.