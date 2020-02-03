Review of AHS identifies 72 ways to save up to $1.9B per year

A major review of Alberta Health Service (AHS) conducted by a team of external consultants spells out dozens of ways the province could save money and find new efficiencies.

The report compiled by Ernst & Young contains 57 recommendations and 72 savings opportunities to improve the quality and sustainability of health services

The report concludes that there are a range of long-term savings initiatives that could save $1.5 billion to $1.9 billion annually.

"Every dollar we save will be put right back into the health system to deliver on our promise to improve access and make the system work better for patients. It's about freeing up administrative resources so we can spend more directly on Albertans' health care," said Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

He announced the findings of the report on Monday in Calgary alongside John Bethel of Ernst & Young LLP and AHS CEO Dr. Verna Yiu.

The recommendations address four key areas: people, clinical services, non-clinical services and governance.

Although the report says some of the province's smaller community hospitals are under-utilized and recommends consolidation of some services, the province says that will not be on the table.

"The government accepts the report, with two important exceptions: there will be no hospital closures or consolidation of urban trauma centres," Shandro's office said in a release.

It was a point he reiterated a few times during the question-and-answer session after the announcement.

Ernst & Young said its engagement process included feedback from about 1,200 physicians, 27,000 front-line staff and 4,200 AHS leaders.

Shandro announced in July 2019 that Ernst & Young had been awarded a $2-million contract to conduct the review.

The firm's mandate was to investigate opportunities to reduce costs and improve performance by examining AHS's structure and organization, evaluating its programs, services and policies, finding ways to make it more responsive to the front lines and Albertans, and comparing AHS to other provinces' health systems and best practices.

The 220-page final report stresses that Albertans should be proud of their health-care system, but it notes the province spends more money on public services than any other province.

"The fact that Alberta still leads the country on spending suggests that there are some structural costs within the system, as well as potential inefficiencies, that need to be exposed, analyzed and addressed," the report states.

"Comparatively speaking, Albertans get lower value for their money."

AHS said in a separate release it has an implementation team looking at all the recommendations and opportunities in the report.

The agency said some of the recommendations will be acted on immediately, while others will require additional exploration.

"As AHS moves ahead on implementation by turning recommendations and opportunities into specific initiatives, the potential savings will be better defined," the agency said.