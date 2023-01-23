Alberta Health Services says network outage is affecting some health-care services

A senior official with Alberta Health Services says doctors and staff at hospitals are using paper charts, whiteboards and phone calls to communicate with each other during a network outage.

The agency, which delivers health care across Alberta, says in a statement that the outage is affecting some of its services across the province.

It says its emergency dispatch is functioning with backup procedures and calls to 911 are not affected, but some elective, non-urgent surgeries are being postponed as a precaution and lab services are also affected.

Dr. Sid Viner, vice-president and medical director for clinical operations with Alberta Health Services, says the computer systems are largely down in hospitals.

But he says health-care workers are well versed in downtime procedures, which are put in place when an electronic system isn't available, and staff are prioritizing urgent care for patients.

Health Minister Jason Copping says it's believed to be an internal issue and the agency is working hard to fix it.

AHS says the Health Link 811 line, which provides health advice and information, is available but the wait times are expected to be longer than usual.

A temporary AHS website is available at www.ahsnow.ca that will provide updates as services are restored.