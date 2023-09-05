Some children affected by E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares on dialysis: AHS

Alberta Health Services says there are 142 lab-confirmed cases of E. coli linked to an outbreak at Calgary daycares — and a small number of children are now receiving dialysis.

Dr. Francesco Rizzuti, the medical officer of health for Alberta Health Services Calgary Zone, said Friday that a small number of patients are receiving peritoneal dialysis, but he said the number of patients is too small to give figures for privacy reasons.

There are 26 hospitalizations linked to the outbreak.

There are also 11 children with serious illness. Rizzuti said some of those have been confirmed as having hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Hemolytic uremic syndrome is a disease which affects the kidneys.

Rizzuti added that some of the daycares that were previously issued a closure order will be permitted to re-open next week.

More to come...