AER confirms 200 more employees laid off

The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid off 200 more employees.

An AER spokesperson confirmed last week's layoffs in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Interim CEO Gordon Lambert had announced in January that the agency has been working to finalize a new organizational structure. Dozens of staff were laid off at that time.

"The new structure is simpler, one with less hierarchy, less duplication and more integration," he said in an emailed release on Jan. 21.

"This is a difficult time for staff, and resources are available for both those who depart and those who stay."

The AER — which is funded by a levy charged to Alberta's energy industry — oversees that sector and is expected to ensure safe and environmentally responsible development.

It's been under scrutiny since Alberta's auditor general, public interest commissioner and ethics commissioner launched probes into the watchdog, detailing gross mismanagement and a culture of fear in their reviews.

The province removed the agency's board, cut its funding by about 22 per cent and launched its own review in the fall.

An October 2019 update from the agency stated that, at the time, the AER had less than 1,160 full-time employees.