Advance polls open for Alberta election

Voters across the province can cast their ballots early this week, in advance of election day on April 16.

Advance polls will be open Tuesday through Saturday. Hours vary from location to location, with the majority being open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where do I vote?

One thing that's new this year is that electors can cast their ballots at any advance poll location in the province, instead of just their assigned polling station.

A list of all advance polling stations is available on Elections Alberta's website, or by calling 1-877-422-8683.

You can enter your postal code to find the five stations closest to where you live, as well as the station where you're assigned to vote on election day.

If you're unable to vote at an advance poll or on election day because you'll be away from the division or physically incapacitated, you can still request a special ballot in person from your division's returning office. Here's a guide on how to do that.

What do I need to vote?

If you're not registered to vote, you can complete a declaration and get your name on the list at a polling station.

To be eligible to vote you must be a Canadian citizen who is at least 18 years old and resides in Alberta.

Don't forget to bring a piece of government-issued ID with a photo, or two pieces of authorized identification with your name and address. A full list of acceptable identification is available at Elections Alberta.