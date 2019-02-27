Tag, you're it: Adult recess is now a thing in Calgary
Competitive but inclusive is what Tyson Bankert is going for with Recess Calgary
If recess didn't feel totally inclusive as a child, you have a chance for a reset now in northwest Calgary on Wednesday nights.
"This is a chance to redeem that experience. I make sure everyone has a chance to participate and feel comfortable," Recess Calgary founder and head coach Tyson Bankert told The Homestretch.
"The best part of being an adult is you can opt out of things and there is no judgment."
Bankert invites Calgarians to "take a break from adulting" and play some old school gym games Wednesday evenings in West Hillhurst.
Bankert says it was his background and a little research that led him to get things going last September.
"A few years ago, I was a rec leader working with children and youth in an after-school program. In my late 20s, I thought, I hope there is something out there for adults, but there wasn't in Calgary. So I thought I would start something up and see what happens," he said.
"It's been a really interesting experience and opportunity to bring people together."
A lot of the old standbys are part of the program. Capture the flag, dodge ball, tag, parachute and others — but it's about more than just winning.
"It is competitive, but it's an opportunity for people who don't fit into these other places for exercise as well," Bankert said.
"There are studies that show that negative experiences with playground time reduce adult recreation time."
But Bankert hopes to change that.
With files from The Homestretch
