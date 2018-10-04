Man missing since last year now considered victim of homicide

A missing person case in Calgary is now being investigated as a homicide.

Adam Stewart Young was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of 11th Avenue S.E. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2017, according to police.

After his disappearance, police asked the public for help in locating him but said no "solid tips" were received.

Through the course of the investigation, police said they conducted multiple interviews with family, friends and associates and reviewed "substantial" security camera footage from the area.

"Based on information obtained during the investigation, police have determined that there is a strong probability of foul play," police said in a news release.

"A number of viable suspects have been identified and police are asking members of the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.