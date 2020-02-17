Abraham Lake has beautiful methane bubbles and dangers, too

The frozen bubbles of Abraham Lake in the Canadian Rockies have attracted a lot of attention, drawing heaps of visitors to the ice, and increasing the risk.

Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, which responds to emergencies in the area, is warning those who want to see the methane bubbles in person to be prepared and be aware of the dangers.

"There's lots of hazards — slips, trips and falls — so we recommend people have crampons, Yaktrax and some good winter clothing in case you are stuck out here for some time," said Daniel Sweetina, with the organization.

The fact that Abraham Lake is the result of a dam makes it particularly dangerous due to varying water levels that can cause the ice to collapse.

Daniel Sweetina with Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue says visitors to Abraham Lake should be prepared for the ice and cold. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

A large hole on the lake was making the rounds on social media recently, which represents an extreme example of what could happen on the lake, said the organization.

"The ice that was over the land right there was able to stay suspended," said Sweetina.

"If you're walking over some some thin ice it could obviously collapse and it would be a few feet drop, or if you're exploring underneath it, were it to collapse, you could potentially get stuck under there."