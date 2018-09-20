Gangster involved in drive-by shooting wants to leave crime life to become a barber

A Calgary man who participated in a firearms-fuelled gang war on city streets has been sentenced to six years in prison while 11 other organized-crime, attempted murder and drug-related charges were withdrawn.

Abdul Amer, 21, and an accomplice were involved in a drive-by shooting in December 2015 when the pair sprayed another vehicle — which was occupied by two men — with gunfire. Neither of the targets of the shooting were injured.

Originally charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, Amer pleaded guilty in April to the lesser offence of discharging a firearm with intent to injure. On Thursday, Amer told Justice Karen Horner that he intended to step away from his former lifestyle once he's out of prison.

"I learned my lesson," said Amer. "I just want to get out and get on with my life."

The shooting took place in the residential neighbourhood of Coral Springs, which prosecutor Heather Morris described as "a very dangerous situation."

Amer is believed to be connected to Calgary's family-based gang war that peaked in 2015 with about 100 shootings in the city. When he was charged, Amer's brother and cousin were awaiting trial for of shooting-related offences.

Amer was one of several men charged with more than two dozen counts of attempted murders in what police described as series of organized crime-related shootings.

The withdrawn charges include three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, two criminal organization-related offences, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and possession of fentanyl, among others.

Defence lawyer Gavin Wolch said his client wants to get out of prison and work as a barber.