Calgary man involved in gang rape of teen girl found guilty

One of three men who allegedly gang raped a 16-year-old Calgary girl after promising her a ride home on a freezing February night has been found guilty.

Abdifatah Ahmed Ibrahim, 23, was convicted of sexually assaulting the teen in a car and at a home.

"At no time did she consent to any sexual activity," said Court of Queen's Bench Justice John McCarthy in handing down his decision Tuesday afternoon.

"I have absolutely no doubt the accused committed this sexual assault."

The conviction follows a trial run by prosecutor Jason Wuttunee and defence lawyer Lori MacKay in December.

A drive home

The girl and her 17-year-old friend were trying to get home after midnight on Feb. 9, 2015, after the buses and C-Trains had stopped running.

One guy they knew drove them as far as a gas station in Beddington but they needed to get to Coventry Hills.

So they made another call. This time, three young men they barely knew — Diggy, Vamba and Moussa — showed up. The victim's friend had promised Vamba sex for a ride home.

Diggy is Ibrahim's nickname.

The victim never consented and didn't want to participate, court heard. Still, she got in the warm car, hopeful the trio would take her home.

Instead, they drove to a nearby school and parked.

'Stop acting like a baby'

The victim was crying.

"Don't worry, we'll be quick," said Vamba. "Stop crying, stop acting like a baby."

The three took turns raping the teenager, according to her testimony.

After Diggy took his turn, police showed up, so he threatened her.

"Put on your pants and stop acting like a baby or there will be trouble."

The victim testified she had hoped the officer would take her aside but he didn't. She said everything was fine.

After the interaction with police, Vamba drove to a house in the northeast, where the victim was violated again by the men.

'They knew she was not consenting'

She testified she felt "distressed, horrible and worthless."

Finally, the men drove the girls home.

"They know these two young women are desperate … stranded in the middle of the night," said McCarthy.

"They knew she was not consenting and did it anyway and threatened and berated her."

The next day, the victim told her school counsellor, who arranged for her to go to a clinic.

Three men were arrested but charges against one were withdrawn. The third man goes to trial later this year.

MacKay asked for a psychiatric and risk assessment to be completed on her client ahead of sentencing — a date for which will be set next week.