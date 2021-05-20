Abandoned oil and gas wells put unfair burden on Alberta landowners, taxpayers, study says
Number of inactive wells has quintupled in 6 years, report finds
A report from the University of Calgary says the costs of Alberta's growing stock of abandoned and inactive oil and gas wells are falling unfairly on landowners and taxpayers.
Braeden Larson of the university's School of Public Policy says the scope of the problem is growing rapidly.
He says more than half of all oil and gas wells in the province no longer produce but haven't been cleaned up.
Over the last six years, the number of inactive wells has quintupled and those wells are staying quiet for longer — more than half have been inactive for more than a decade.
Larson quotes earlier research suggesting more than 10 per cent of inactive wells leak.
Fewer landowners are getting the rent they're owed, and taxpayer-funded settlements increased twelvefold between 2014 and 2018.
Larson says government well cleanup programs tend to favour what's convenient for industry.
He says Alberta should consider increasing penalties for offending companies and putting time limits on well cleanup.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?