'They became sisters to me': Calgary nursing class marks 65 years post-graduation

From hand-crank beds to cutting bandages for hours — Calgary General Hospital's nursing class of 1954 met to mark 65 years since they graduated, and to reflect on how being a health-care professional has changed.

Every year, alumni meet to stay in touch. This year was a special one for them, as they celebrated 65 years since they graduated from the program.

"I was an only child and from the first day, having these wonderful gals around was special, they all became sisters to me," said Dorothy Erven Friday night at the Best Western where the group met.

Another graduate, Eileen MacKenzie, said the teaching area was raised in the centre with bedrooms around it, which caused her to trip over the carpet the first time she walked in.

Eileen MacKenzie's nurses ID. (Pat Fogg/CBC)

"I was so embarrassed, but then everyone else came in and tripped too, and we had our first memory to share."

From then to now

The nurses also talked about what changed over the decades.

As students, the women said they worked 12 hour shifts from the start, with only one day off per week, for no pay.

MacKenzie said punishment for minor transgressions meant sitting in the corner cutting and folding bandages for hours — and the physical work that came along with beds that had to be hand-cranked.

She said it was drilled into the students that their work was all about the patients, and they would even host teas and socials where the nurses served, to help them with their manners and communication skills.

For those who weren't there, Erven made sure to note that they would party extra hard for them.