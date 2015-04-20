Catholic school board won't let 2 students with disabilities return for 4th year of high school

The provincial Opposition is questioning why two students with developmental disabilities aren't being allowed to return for a fourth year of high school in Calgary.

Both students, who will be 18 in the fall, are non-verbal and attend Catholic high schools in the city, according to NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman.

Their families were hoping the students could return to repeat Grade 12.

The School Act states that students under 19 as of Sept. 1 are entitled to access an education in the province.

But letters from the Calgary Catholic School District to the students' parents say the students will not be allowed to return.

"The district does not have sufficient resources and facilities to accommodate her," reads one of the letters, which adds, "I hope you will appreciate my position and that of the district: we cannot accommodate continued enrolment of graduating … students beyond Grade 12."

Hoffman says the families have appealed the decision, as it would be to the students' benefit to stay on.

"This is a breach of the School Act … and I think the education minister can step in today and say that she's properly going to fund this," Hoffman said.

The CCSD said in an emailed statement that they wouldn't discuss the specific matters as to respect student privacy, but that it is currently working through an appeal process.

"As a school district, we work to meet the needs of all of our students through a wide range of programs and services. While we cannot accommodate all requests, it is the goal of the district to support our students and their individual needs with any resources available," read an emailed statement.

"There are difficult decisions to be made at times for students that have already graduated from our school system. We have protocols in place to work with parents on their requests and parents have the ability to appeal our decisions."

Goverment has 'moral responsibility': Inclusion Alberta

Bruce Uditsky with Inclusion Alberta says it's not unusual for students with developmental disabilities to take a fourth year of high school.

"If it's under the age of 19, when they still have a legal right to an education, I've not heard of a school district saying somehow you no longer have that right," he said.

He said he believes the government has "a legal and moral responsibility to ensure the School Act is interpreted correctly.

"So at the very least, the school district in my view should be sitting down with the parents to determine how that education would unfold."

He said not giving the students their full time in school could result in students with disabilities being further marginalized.

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said in an emailed statement that supporting Albertans with disabilities is a priority, but that it's the board's decision to make.

"Our government respects the autonomy of school boards to make local decisions on policies and procedures which are in line with provincial legislation. In the event parents or a student wishes to appeal decisions made by school boards, there are processes in place for them to do so," the statement read.

The statement said information on school board funding will be provided in the "near future."