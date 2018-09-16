Skip to Main Content
49-year-old Alberta woman killed by her own dog, toddler seriously injured
Police say a woman was killed by her own dog in Rocky View, Alta., on Saturday evening.

RCMP said the attack happened in the woman's home

The Canadian Press ·
RCMP say a woman was killed by her own dog in Alberta Saturday. (CBC)

Police said a woman was killed by her own dog in Rocky View County, Alta., on Saturday evening.

RCMP said the boxer-pitbull cross initially attacked a three-year-old girl, leaving her with serious but not life-threatening injuries, before turning on the 49-year-old woman.

The attack happened shortly after 6 p.m.

They say the deceased was the dog's owner, and the attack happened in her home near the community of Langdon.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the toddler was transported to hospital.

Police were not able to confirm the relationship between the woman and the toddler.

Witnesses reported to police that the dog had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well-behaved.

Investigators say the dog, along with one other in the residence, has been quarantined in Calgary and will be monitored.

Police said investigators are no longer on scene at the home.

Langdon is about 36 kilometres east of Calgary.

With files from CBC Calgary

