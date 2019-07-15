3 more horses put down after injuries during Stampede chuckwagon race

Three more horses had to be euthanized after going down during the final night of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede, bringing the total number of horses that died during this year's event to six.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, a horse from Evan Salmond's wagon went down during a turn in Heat 8 of the Rangeland Derby. A tarp was brought out to cover the area where the incident occurred shortly afterward.

According to a release from the Stampede, the right lead horse of Salmond's wagon fractured its left hind cannon bone while running. Two other horses on the team then also sustained injuries.

All the horses received veterinary care on the track, but the medical team determined they could not be treated, the organizers said.

The three horses were euthanized, said the Stampede. In a statement, the organization called the situation "challenging" and upsetting to both the Calgary Stampede and to the community.

The Stampede also said it is "committed to initiating a thorough review process" around chuckwagon safety, though the organization said it did not yet know what that review would look like.

Same driver lost another horse in earlier accident

Three horses had already died in chuckwagon races in this year's 10-day event.

During Thursday's Heat 7, Salmond's lead horse died after it hit a guard rail and stumbled to the ground.

A review of the incident determined that chuckwagon driver Chad Harden's rig got in the way of another driver, Danny Ringuette, causing the third wagon that belonged to Salmond to hit the rail.

Stampede officials slapped Harden with a $10,000 fine and a lifetime ban for his part in the incident, citing a zero-tolerance policy for "preventable accidents and injuries."

A disqualification from the remainder of the Calgary Stampede means Harden won't be invited back to compete. He will, however, be permitted to apply for reinstatement as early as Sept. 1.

Mike Whittle, a member of the independent chuckwagon safety commission that reviewed the incident, said it was the first such ban he could remember.

Earlier in the week, two other horses died.

A horse on Obrey Motowylo's wagon team running in Heat 2 on Wednesday was put down after it suffered a broken leg.

Last Monday, a horse belonging to 2012 Rangeland Derby winner Troy Dorchester died after suffering an internal medical issue that the Stampede says was not related to racing.

The 14-year-old gelding had passed a medical evaluation before the race.

Animal rights activists call for an end to rodeo, chucks

After the earlier deaths, Camille Labchuk, executive director of the animal welfare legal advocacy group Animal Justice, said she wants law enforcement to crack down on Stampede rodeo and chuckwagon events.

She said the large number of horses on the track, combined with the speed at which they're running, make crashes inevitable.

"It's illegal under Alberta's provincial animal welfare laws to cause distress to animals and rodeo events aren't exempt from these laws," she said.

The Calgary and Vancouver humane societies have also been critical of chuckwagon races.

The Stampede's roots can be traced to 1886, when the Calgary and District Agricultural Society held its first fair.

The 2019 Stampede began July 5 and runs till Sunday.