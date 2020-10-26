2 men charged with first-degree murder for 2017 killing in Calgary
Olara Ronnie Obina was found dead in a back alley in northwest Calgary
Calgary police have charged two people with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Olara Ronnie Obina.
Obina's dead body was found in a vehicle in a back alley on Ranchero Rise N.W. on Nov. 4, 2017. Police say it's believed the 29-year-old was shot early in the morning on the previous day.
"Investigators believed that this was a targeted attacked and worked tirelessly to identify potential suspects," said the Calgary police in a news release.
Two men were arrested in Regina by the Regina Police Service last Friday.
Calgary police say they are still working to determine a motive for the homicide.
Jessie Pearson and Jayme Scott Donovan, both from Calgary, have each been charged with first-degree murder, according to police.
"This investigation was extremely complex and required the dedication and co-ordination of resources from across the service and from other law enforcement partners," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.
"This is a great example of even with the passage of time, our members are committed to uncovering the truth and holding individuals accountable."
