2 women dead, driver in custody after high-speed crash at Metis Trail intersection

Two women are dead, and one man is in life-threatening condition after a high-speed collision early this morning at the intersection of Metis Trail and 128th Avenue in the northeast.

The women were passengers in a 2009 Toyota Corolla that was turning in the intersection, from southbound Metis Trail N.E. onto eastbound 128 Avenue N.E., when it was struck by a black 2012 Hyundai travelling northbound along Metis Trail N.E., around 12:30 a.m.

The driver of the Hyundai allegedly ran a red light, said Det. Shawn Rupchan with Calgary police.

A lot of emotion from <a href="https://twitter.com/CalgaryPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CalgaryPolice</a> today as Acting Sgt. Dan Rogers confirms an early morning car crash was between a lone driver, possibly impaired and going too fast. Allegedly the 21-year old ran a red, killing two women and injuring two men in one car — a family <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/MQoOS58HuA">pic.twitter.com/MQoOS58HuA</a> —@helenipike

The women, aged 65 and 31, were passengers in the Toyota. The driver and a third passenger, a 70-year-old male, were transported to Foothills Medical Centre — the 70-year-old male in life-threatening condition, and the 42-year-old driver in stable condition.

The 21-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash. He is in police custody, and police say speed and alcohol are factors.