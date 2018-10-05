2 men assault senior in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are looking for two male suspects after a senior was assaulted in a northeast community early Friday.

The elderly man was walking in the 100 block of Martindale Blvd. N.E. at about 3 a.m., police said in a release.

"The two suspects ran from the scene. The elderly man was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition," it read.

"Investigators are retrieving CCTV footage and speaking to any homeowners in the area that may have information surrounding these incidents."

Police believe there may have been a witness to the incident, as video footage shows a small white vehicle attempting to follow one of the suspects.

"Investigators are also attempting to speak to an elderly woman who was robbed in the vicinity at about the same time, to determine how both incidents are related," said the release.

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information on the incidents and can be reached at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.