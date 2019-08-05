5 people homeless as 2-alarm house fire in Panorama Hills investigated
5 residents and a dog got out safely but won't be able to return for a while
An early morning, two-alarm house fire in northwest Calgary has left five people and a pet homeless.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Panamount Street N.W. in Panorama Hills at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Five people and a dog were out of the home before the fire department arrived. One adult male was sent to hospital with unknown injuries unrelated to the fire, Calgary EMS said.
The investigation continued late into the morning, with police responding for traffic and crowd control. Utility companies also attended.
The residents won't be able to return to the home for some time.
Here's the Panorama Hills house fire this morning (Video: Richard Peltier) <a href="https://t.co/PVg0DQXn44">https://t.co/PVg0DQXn44</a> <a href="https://t.co/IKrb1TdXZY">pic.twitter.com/IKrb1TdXZY</a>—@DavidBellCBC
