5 people homeless as 2-alarm house fire in Panorama Hills investigated

An early morning, two-alarm house fire in northwest Calgary has left five people and a pet homeless.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Panamount Street N.W. in Panorama Hills at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Panamount Street N.W. in Panorama Hills at about 5:30 a.m. Monday. (Submitted by Richard Peltier)

Five people and a dog were out of the home before the fire department arrived. One adult male was sent to hospital with unknown injuries unrelated to the fire, Calgary EMS said.

The investigation continued late into the morning, with police responding for traffic and crowd control. Utility companies also attended.

The residents won't be able to return to the home for some time.