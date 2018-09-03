Crews to rip up 17th Avenue S.W. again as $44M makeover resumes after Labour Day

Crews are set to start digging up pavement again on 17th Avenue S.W. as the massive rebuild resumes after a summer hiatus.

Starting Sept. 4, the next phase of the city's $44-million overhaul will see 17th Avenue closed from College Lane west to Eighth Street S.W., including the intersection of Seventh Avenue. College Lane will stay open.

When that section is finished by about the end of September, crews will move west and shut the intersection of Eighth Street and 17th Avenue S.W., and the avenue itself from Eighth Street to Ninth Street S.W.

The closure of Eighth Street S.W. is expected to last seven to 10 days.

Weather permitting, construction on 17th Avenue will go on until mid-November, as crews try to finish replacing underground utilities and rebuilding the road up to Ninth Street S.W. before stopping for the winter.

While the work continues, Calgary Transit routes No. 2, 6 and 7 will be detoured.

"Bus routes are being detoured along 14th and 15th Avenue one-ways, if you're catching the bus on 17th Avenue between 11th Street and 4th Street S.W., you'll now be catching the bus between 14th and 15th," said Anna Melnick, spokesperson with the city's transportation department.

Vehicles will be detoured to 14th and 15th Avenues — which have become westbound and eastbound one-way routes — via Fourth Street S.W. and 11th Street S.W.

Businesses along the strip will operate as usual during the construction.

"The sidewalks are open and accessible, so we invite everyone to come down and enjoy 17th as they normally would," Melnick said.

The multi-phase project includes rebuilding sidewalks, improving lane designs, adding crosswalks, completely replacing the asphalt and upgrading the utilities underneath: power, gas, telecommunications, water and sanitary.