17th Avenue makeover work resumes in southwest Calgary

The next phase of the city's overhaul of 17th Avenue southwest gets underway Monday as crews prepare to dig up the stretch between Eighth Street and 10A Street.

Pavement removal and excavation is expected to start mid-week, once crews have installed all the necessary detour signs and fencing, the City of Calgary's project website says.

The city says work is more than 65 per cent complete on the project to revamp 17th Avenue S.W. (City of Calgary)

Since 2017, crews have been working to upgrade the sidewalks and replace the underground utilities along the avenue — including power, gas, telecommunications, water, and sanitary — and then upgrade the roadway and streetscape from Macleod Trail to 14th Street S.W.

The city says the $44-million project is already more than 65 per cent complete.

Detour routes will be in effect for Calgary Transit routes 2, 6, and 7.