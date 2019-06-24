17th Avenue intersection at 14th Street to close over long weekend

Calgary drivers will want to steer well clear of the intersection of 17th Avenue and 14th Street S.W. over the Canada Day long weekend.

Construction crews will have the intersection closed off all weekend as they complete underground utility replacements as part of the 17th Avenue S.W. reconstruction project, the city said in a release Monday.

The intersection will be shut at 8 p.m. on Friday and not reopen until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Detour routes will be in place for the weekend.

Since 2017, crews have been working to upgrade the sidewalks and replace the underground utilities along the avenue — including power, gas, telecommunications, water and sanitary — and then upgrade the roadway and streetscape from Macleod Trail to 14th Street S.W.

The city's overhaul of 17th Avenue S.W. is pegged to cost $44 million. This illustration shows how the popular retail street is being transformed. (City of Calgary)

To help maintain access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Avenue during construction, one-way traffic on 14th Avenue and 15th Avenue has been extended to 12th Street S.W.

Sixteenth Avenue between 10th Street and 14th Street S.W. has been converted to a two-way route.

All sidewalks are being kept open during construction.

The city says the $44-million project is more than 65 per cent complete.