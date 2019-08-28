17th Avenue utility work nearly finished but streetscape makeover put on hold

The road and utility work that's seen a 14-block stretch of 17th Avenue S.W. ripped up in stages over the past three years is finally winding down. But the much of the streetscape beautification that was also promised is now being put off until 2021, the city said in a project update Wednesday.

Crews have been working to upgrade the sidewalks and replace the underground utilities — including power, gas, telecommunications, water and sanitary — and then upgrade the roadway and streetscape from Macleod Trail to 14th Street S.W.

By mid-September, the construction fencing will come down and the final closed section between 9A Street and 12th Street will re-open, the city says.

Crews will continue working on the streetscape, focusing mainly on the major corners, until the end of the current construction season.

This graphic shows the planned changes for 17th Avenue S.W. The entertainment district became famous as the "Red Mile" during the Calgary Flames' Stanley Cup run in 2004, when fans filled the street to celebrate the team's wins. (City of Calgary)

But after that, the remainder of the work to replace the sidewalks, curbs, trees and lighting is being put on hold.

"In order to give businesses and residents in the area some reprieve after three years of construction and disruption, the balance of the sidewalk and streetscape construction has been deferred by 18 months until 2021 and will be completed in conjunction with the top-lift of asphalt road paving during the 2021 construction season," the project update said.

The city says the temporary one-way traffic flows on 14th and 15th avenues will remain in effect until next year when a detailed analysis is completed.