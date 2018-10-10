2 injured after shooting on 17th Avenue S.W.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a 17th Avenue S.W. nightclub Wednesday night.

EMS confirmed that two men in their 30s had been shot, and were being transported to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Police had blocked off 17th Avenue S.W. between 9th and 10th Street — the area surrounding Lounge Eighteen nightclub — after what they described as a "serious incident" at around 9:40 p.m.

A Calgary police officer shines his flashlight under a car outside Lounge Eighteen after a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Multiple cruisers and an ambulance were at the location, which was cordoned off with yellow police tape, and police were asking the public to avoid the area.

Witness Tony Gabriel said he got to Lounge Eighteen around 9:15 p.m., and he hadn't been there long when he saw a number of people rush out of the club.

"We were just hanging out, we didn't know what was going on. All of a sudden cops came … and then more and more," Gabriel said. "They came in and started asking everyone for statements."

Police are asking anyone with information about the event to please contact their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

A Calgary police officer searches the area after a shooting on 17th Avenue S.W. Wednesday night. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

With files from Anis Heydari