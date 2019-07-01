17th Avenue at 14th Street S.W. reopens in time for Canada Day celebrations

A busy Calgary intersection has opened in time for Canada Day celebrations.

Construction crews finished their work at 17th Avenue and 14 Street S.W. late Saturday night, in time to let traffic through by 5 a.m. Monday.

Part of 17th Avenue heading east remains closed for construction work up to 12 Street S.W. As a result, drivers can't turn left from 14th Street onto 17th Avenue.

The road had been blocked off so crews could work, but it's now open a day ahead of schedule. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Workers had been replacing utilities and improving traffic signals, and the project had required closing the road to traffic over the long weekend.

The City of Calgary says the 17th Avenue S.W. reconstruction project is now 80 per cent complete and on schedule to wrap up in the fall.