Jeep flips into walkway along 14 Street bridge in Calgary

A jeep flipped on Calgary's 14 Street bridge Saturday, landing in the bridge's walkway that spans the Bow River.

The silver vehicle was travelling south when it spun out of control shortly after 10 a.m., Calgary Police Service says.

Southbound traffic has been delayed for a couple hours Saturday due to a single-vehicle collision on 14 Street. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Its removal caused traffic delays around the bridge, which is a busy thoroughfare connecting the northwest with downtown.

No one was injured, police say.