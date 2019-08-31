Jeep flips into walkway along 14 Street bridge in Calgary
A silver Jeep has flipped over and landed in the walkway on the 14 Street bridge in Calgary.
Police say no one was hurt in unusual collision
A jeep flipped on Calgary's 14 Street bridge Saturday, landing in the bridge's walkway that spans the Bow River.
The silver vehicle was travelling south when it spun out of control shortly after 10 a.m., Calgary Police Service says.
Its removal caused traffic delays around the bridge, which is a busy thoroughfare connecting the northwest with downtown.
No one was injured, police say.
