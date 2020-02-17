Skip to Main Content
Police shut down 11th Avenue and 12th Street S.W. intersection after limo incident
Police shut down an intersection in Calgary's Beltline on Sunday evening after an incident involving a limo sent a man to hospital.

A witness captured this photo of police on scene at 11th Avenue and 12th Street S.W. in Calgary on Sunday evening. (bazzkennedy85/Twitter)

Traffic was being redirected from a one-block radius around 11th Avenue and 12th Street S.W. as of around 7:30 p.m., police said, and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

EMS confirmed a man was taken to hospital.

Police said the man had significant injuries and his condition was life-threatening.

Both EMS and police said a limo was involved in the incident but said it was too early in the investigation to definitively state what had happened.

It was not immediately clear whether the man taken to hospital was a passenger of the limo or a pedestrian, but police said only one vehicle was involved.

Police's traffic unit was on scene investigating and the road remained closed as of 8:45 p.m.

