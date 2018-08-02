Skip to Main Content
Reported gunshots on 10th Street in Kensington prompt morning rush closure

An investigation into reported gunshots on 10th Street north of Kensington Road northwest prompted police to keep the route closed to traffic during the morning commute on Thursday.

Busy route to downtown Calgary remained shut through morning commute

CBC News ·
Police closed a section of 10th Street N.W. in the Kensington area on Thursday as they investigated a possible shooting. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Police received multiple calls about possible gunshots at 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of 10th Street N.W.

Police investigate a reported shooting on 10th Street north of Kensington Road N.W. on Thursday morning. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

There was no activity when officers arrived, but police say they also received a report that someone had arrived at a city hospital with a wound, which they believe to be connected with the Kensington incident.

Tenth Street N.W. remained closed between Kensington Road and Fifth Avenue until about noon.

Calgary Transit tweeted that westbound bus routes No. 4, 5 and 104 were on detour while the street was blocked off.

