A week before children in B.C. go back to school, a group of Victoria parents who are worried for the safety of students have grown creative in a bid to make it more safe.

Their children attend George Jay Elementary School, and they say using the crosswalk at the intersection nearest the school is unsafe due to speeding drivers.

Parents Advisory Council member Valeria Cortes says visibility for drivers is poor at the crosswalk — at the intersection of Bay Street and Chambers Street — because of its design.

When facing east at the intersection, cars stopped at the light block the view of the crosswalk, Cortes said.

"For us, crossing with our kids, we have to stop halfway across the crosswalk, to make sure the cars see us," said Cortes, who then recounted a close call with a vehicle.

"It was really awful. We were screaming and the car just braked. If you ask the parents, they all have stories to share."

So Cortes and her fellow council members have commissioned an artist to paint a zebra and a tiger on the telephone poles nearest the crosswalk.

The hope, says Cortes, is that drivers will notice the paintings and slow down. The City of Victoria installed speed limit signs around the school zone, but Cortes says they're not enough.

The paintings will be done by Beth Threlfall, a local artist who has painted pieces around Victoria, including the public works seen in the Fernwood neighbourhood.

Stripes and bright colours

"The stripes of these jungle animals will echo the crosswalk's design, while bright and familiar safety colours orange and white will serve as the background," said Threlfall.

Victoria Police Constable Matt Rutherford says there have been no reports of traffic incidents at the intersection in question, but he doesn't discount the parents' stories.

Rutherford stressed that anyone who sees traffic violations should report them to police.

The poles will be painted Monday, Sept. 3.

With files from On the Island

