8 years ago, an injury almost ended Zachary Clay's gymnastics career. Now he's helped Canada make the Olympics

On Sunday, Canada's male gymnastics team qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris for the first time since 2008 — and B.C.'s Zachary Clay was instrumental in that feat.

The men's team needed a 12th-place finish at the artistic world championships qualifying round in Antwerp, Belgium. They finished fourth, with Gymnastics Canada saying Clay's performance on the pommel horse was pivotal.

For the 28-year-old — who was born in Langley and currently lives in Chilliwack — the qualification marks an achievement he has been working toward since he started gymnastics at the age of five.

Clay also had to overcome a devastating tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at a 2015 competition that threatened to end his career.

The Canadian men will be competing in artistic gymnastics at the Olympics next summer in Paris after securing a spot on Sunday at the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium. (X/@kyleshew)

Now, as the oldest male gymnast on the team, he says he can't wait for the opportunity to compete on the Olympic stage in Paris.

"Almost every time when the Oympics [came up] in the past … we usually just kind of fell apart," he told CBC News. "We had injury after injury after injury.

"It's been tough in the past. But, you know, we've definitely learned from our mistakes and now we're here stronger than ever."

Clay, who trains in Abbotsford, has made seven world championship appearances in the past.

His specialty is the pommel horse, a padded wood-and-steel apparatus with a pair of handles (or pommels) attached. Gymnasts have to use continuous swinging and circular motions with their torso and legs, using only their hands for support.

Clay performs on the pommel horse during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Montreal in 2017. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

He said seeing his team's faces after they realized they had qualified was the culmination of many years of hard work.

"Seeing these young guys, being able to capture this moment with me — it's been so surreal. It's been amazing," the athlete said with a smile from his hotel room in Antwerp.

While the men's team hit the qualifying mark on Sunday — marking the first time they'll represent Canada at the Olympic level since Beijing in 2008 — Clay still has to make the cut for the team in national trials.

"The journey's not over yet for me. Still a lot of work to do, but we're all very excited and we can't wait for next year," he said.

The men's team also has the final of the artistic world championships in Belgium to come on Tuesday.

Clay said it's one of the most prestigious championships outside the Olympic or Commonwealth Games.

Mom delighted with accomplishment

Zachary's mother, Rachelle Clay, said it had been a long road for her son, 23 years after he began practising gymnastics as a child.

Rachelle said the entire Clay family was emotional after the scores started coming in on Sunday and they began to realize the men were heading to Paris.

She said the achievement was momentous after her son's devastating 2015 injury — when he also fractured his tibia.

Clay competes on the parallel bars during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships men's qualifications in Liverpool, England in October 2022. He competes in all artistic gymnastics disciplines, but his specialty is the pommel horse. (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

"It broke our heart, right? It was a very low point for Zachary," she said. "We're thinking like, that was a career-ender for him.

"But he had an excellent surgeon and his physiotherapist was just absolutely amazing. He came back a year later, and it was like he was better than ever."

Clay, right, has previously won Commonwealth medals, but Paris will be his first Olympics if he makes the cut for the team. (Dita Alangkara/The Associated Press)

Clay said the entire men's team came together and performed consistently down the home stretch in their bid for qualification. She said her son was excited at the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage.

"He's such a good guy," she said. "He really, really wants to do his best for Canada and B.C.

"It's really a dream of his. As parents, we want to see him succeed in his dream. It's very exciting."