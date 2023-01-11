The second of two inmates who escaped from prison and killed a man in his home on Vancouver Island has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years.

Zachary Armitage was sentenced Wednesday for the first-degree murder of Martin Payne, 60, after a hearing that recounted the effect of Payne's death on his friends and family as well as details of the "terrifying" crime.

"It was senseless, it was shocking, it was grotesque. It was, I must say, absolutely cowardly without qualification," Justice David Crossin told the court in handing down the sentence.

"I bet Mr. Armitage would well agree with the description I just made of these events."

Payne was murdered on July 8, 2019, a day after Busch and Armitage walked away from the minimum-security William Head prison, located eight kilometres from the victim's home in Metchosin, B.C., west of Victoria.

The sentencing hearing on Wednesday heard from Payne's best friend of 47 years, his older sister, the mother of his two children and both daughters.

Both men pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder as the trial began on Nov. 14, but Armitage entered a guilty plea two weeks later without the jury present while the trial for Busch continued.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury later found Busch guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life without chance of parole for 25 years.