A 60-year-old woman is facing multiple counts of theft for her alleged participation in what RCMP believe to be a larger, organized crime group targeting airports, including Vancouver's.

Miriam Fajardo was arrested at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in conjunction with an ongoing undercover RCMP theft investigation on April 17.

On Wednesday, RCMP said Fajardo had been charged with six counts of theft under $5,000, one count of obstructing a police officer, and one count of possessing identity documents to commit an indictable offence.

A statement said Fajardo's alleged offences happened between March 2 and April 19.

Earlier this week, RCMP said plainclothes teams have been at YVR conducting surveillance for theft issues primarily at the international arrivals terminal since March. Fajardo was arrested after officers saw her allegedly stealing a purse from a passenger in the terminal.

Police say other law enforcement agencies besides Mounties are interested in the accused and have been involved in the investigation.

RCMP Insp. Keith Bramhill says in a statement that thieves who specialize in theft at airports generally work in teams and divert attention from passengers to steal valuables.