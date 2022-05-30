Security screening officers at Vancouver's airport say they're underpaid and burning out

Dozens of security screening officers held a rally outside Vancouver International Airport Monday to call for better pay and improved working conditions.

Dave Flowers, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 140, said many security screeners who were laid off during the pandemic didn't return to the job when travel demand picked up. Those who did come back faced subpar wages and challenging working conditions.

"We're talking about difficulty with management, breaks that are not being respected — that's lunch and washroom breaks — health and safety issues, poor treatment just in general," he said.

Conditions have led to more departures, he said, creating a "vicious circle" where remaining workers are asked to do more for less.

Flowers said Monday's rally was not about negotiations or strike action but was organized to raise public awareness and was attended by workers who were not on shift.

On The Coast 8:21 Airport staff say they are burning out and skipping breaks- even washroom breaks- just to keep massive security lines moving- but they still can't keep up. We're joined by their union head to learn more. Airport staff say they are burning out and skipping breaks- even washroom breaks- just to keep massive security lines moving- but they still can't keep up. We're joined by the head of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers to learn more

Passengers at airports across the country have seen longer than usual wait times at security in the last month.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), the federal Crown corporation that's responsible for all passenger security screening, contracts out security services at various airports to third-party employers, such as Allied Universal at YVR.

Flowers says CATSA needs to provide more oversight of its third-party contractors.

"There's no accountability for the third-party contractors, which is why we're in the situation we're in right now," Flowers said.

CATSA says it's in the process of hiring hundreds more employees.

Flowers said he welcomes the hires, but notes it will take time to get them the proper training and security clearances. In the interim, he said, new workers may be placed in roles that don't require full training, which leaves veteran staff working longer days to pick up the slack.

While hiring is an important step, Flowers says he believes worker retention is a key problem.

"[Hiring] is a step in the right direction but without addressing the issues you're not going to retain any people and we'll be back at square one when flight loads pick up in the summer."

YVR says operations were not impacted by the rally.

The airport has warned that travellers could face long lines at security checkpoints and recommends arriving two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours in advance for U.S. and international flights.

Flowers says travellers should pack their patience before heading to the airport.

"Our members didn't create these lineups and try not to be angry with the screening officers when you get to the front of these lineups," he said. "They understand your frustration and they're working as fast and as safely as possible to make sure everybody gets through."