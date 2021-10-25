YVR passengers warned to leave extra travel time with protest planned Monday afternoon
RCMP say detours and delays are possible once protest begins
Passengers heading to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Monday afternoon are being encouraged to plan ahead and leave extra travel time because a protest is planned in the area around the airport.
The Extinction Rebellion activist group is planning a demonstration "to disrupt airport access" at 4:30 p.m. PT.
The group is known for using mass disruption to increase awareness around climate change and force politicians and other officials to take action.
A statement from RCMP early Monday said traffic detours and delays will be a possibility. Travellers looking to catch departing flights should be sure to leave plenty of time ahead of their scheduled flights.
Drivers are encouraged to watch for pedestrian traffic and additional signage in the area of Templeton Street and Grant McConnachie Way,
"Additional resources will be in the area today, and we will be working with organizers on scene to ensure that all protest activity is carried out safely, in accordance with Federal and Provincial laws, and does not interfere with public safety operations in or around the airport," RCMP said.
In its own statement, YVR echoed advice for those driving to leave early. It also said those planning to park can reserve a spot in advance online. The airport authority also recommended the Canada Line SkyTrain as another way to get to the airport.
"We will share more information as it becomes available," it said.
