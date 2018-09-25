YVR voted North America's best airport for 10th straight year

It's official: Vancouver International Airport has been named the best in North America every year for the last decade.

YVR was ranked 17th in the world and first in the continent in air travel review site Skytrax's annual World Airport Awards. The Skytrax awards are based on votes from 13.73 million passengers around the world.

According to Tourism Vancouver, YVR is the first airport to win best in North America for 10 straight years.

Fairmont Vancouver Airport was also named the top airport hotel in the continent, and YVR staff ranked second in North America, just behind Seattle-Tacoma.