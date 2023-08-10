Airfield upgrade work paused at YVR after crews find Indigenous artifacts, airport says

Construction at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has been suspended after crews found what are believed to be Musqueam artifacts on Wednesday.

A statement said the artifacts were found in the southern half of Sea Island as teams worked on the airport's south airfield rehabilitation project, which includes "significant" work to the main runway and taxiways.

"This archaeological discovery demonstrates the longstanding and continued tie between Musqueam people and their ancestral territories. For this reason, finding these artifacts is not unexpected and something we plan for together with Musqueam. We are committed to the protection of these artifacts and will continue to work with Musqueam to inform our current and future actions," said YVR president Tamara Vrooman.

The airport sits on located on Musqueam traditional territory, which stretches west from Surrey and Coquitlam to Richmond and north to the University of British Columbia and the North Shore.

"Musqueam — our elders, knowledge holders and staff — will work together with YVR to do the right thing," said yəχwyaχwələq, also known as Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow.

"We recognize this is an important process and are committed to continuing to walk this path together with YVR."

The statement did not provide further details on the artifacts discovered. CBC News has contacted the airport for more information.

Work on the airport's south airfield began in April. The project includes concrete panel replacements, rehabilitation and upgrades at several taxiway and runway intersections, and electrical work.