Staff at YVR airline caterer votes 94% in favour of new 3-year contract with wage boost

The union representing workers at an airline catering service, which makes and delivers meals to major airlines flying out of Vancouver International Airport (YVR), says its members will soon be getting a pay raise after a new three-year contract was reached on Monday.

Unite Here Local 40 says Gate Gourmet agreed to the increases to address skyrocketing inflation and says the wage boost will make these among the best-paying airline catering jobs at YVR.

"We were able to reach an agreement that's pretty close to what we have been asking for in terms of increases that would allow people to keep up with inflation," Unite Here Local 40 organizer Mike Biskar told CBC News.

"People are getting a five per cent increase retroactive to them, a four per cent increase next summer and then three per cent the following year."

The workers prepare in-flight meals, assemble them onto trays, load flight attendant trolleys and deliver them to the aircraft.

Biskar said 94 per cent of its members voted in favour of the new contract, which also includes improved health care benefits, seniority rights for long-term workers and a quicker path to senior positions.

"We're proud of what we achieved during this round of bargaining. Gate Gourmet workers united together to win a contract that allows us to keep up with rising inflation and to make these truly living wage jobs," said Rolando Gonzalez, a team lead in the kitchen department and a member of the bargaining committee.

The new three-year agreement expires in July 2025.