Jan. 6 is one of Vancouver Airport's busiest days of the season

As the holiday season comes to an end, staff at the Vancouver International Airport are asking passengers to plan ahead. Staff warn Jan. 6 is one of the busiest travel days of the season with more than 90,000 passengers expected on Monday.

Staff at the airport say people travelling, as well as those picking up guests, should give themselves some extra time. Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 are the two busiest days of the holidays, according to the airport.

YVR recommends travellers: