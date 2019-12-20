Jan. 6 is one of Vancouver Airport's busiest days of the season
Staff say Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 are the two busiest days of the holiday season for the airport.
Around 90,000 people are expected to travel through the airport on Monday
As the holiday season comes to an end, staff at the Vancouver International Airport are asking passengers to plan ahead. Staff warn Jan. 6 is one of the busiest travel days of the season with more than 90,000 passengers expected on Monday.
Staff at the airport say people travelling, as well as those picking up guests, should give themselves some extra time. Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 are the two busiest days of the holidays, according to the airport.
YVR recommends travellers:
- Confirm travel details in advance
- Take winter weather into consideration
- Check-in online to avoid lines
- Print boarding pass at home
- Pre-book airport parking through its website
- Allow extra time to check in and clear security
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.